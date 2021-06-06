FAMILY ALBUM snow redfern scholarships

HONORS

Three awarded Hempel Family Scholarships

ALLIANCE– Snow-Redfern Foundation is honored to announce that three local high school seniors have been selected as recipients of the Hempel Family Scholarship fund, memorializing the late Edward M. and Eda S. Hempel.

The three inspiring young people selected by the Snow-Redfern Foundation to receive the Scholarship, designated for award in the fall of 2021, were Kenneth Wyland and Kayandra Cruz from Hemingford High School, and Jovannie Gomez from Alliance High School.

To qualify for this scholarship, Kenneth, Jovannie, and Kayandra had to demonstrate intent to be enrolled, full-time, as students working towards a degree at an accredited Nebraska post-secondary college and be able effectively demonstrate resilience.

In the fall, Kenneth will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology before continuing his studies to eventually graduate as a certified cytotech. Jovannie will attend the Western Nebraska Community College’s Powerline Program in Alliance; and Kayandra will attend Nebraska College of technical agriculture to pursue a degree in animal husbandry.