FAMILY ALBUM Sunflower 3 photos

Sunflower Historical Society names 3 scholarship recipients

Sunflower Historical Society has selected their 2021 Scholarship recipient, Caden Kayle Knutson, 2021 graduate of Mitchell High School. He will be receiving an $800 scholarship.

Caden is the grandson of Janice (Darnell) Gompert (Sunflower Graduate 1971), and Russ Gompert (Sunflower Graduate 1970), and great-grandson of Arvid Gompert (Sunflower Graduate 1947) and Jackie Gentry-Gompert (Sunflower Graduate 1948), whom all are members of the Sunflower Historical Society. Caden will be attending University of Nebraska Lincoln to study mechanical engineering.

Through the generosity of Sunflower Historical Society members, the society is also able to donate $400 to each of its alternate winners - Kendle Frank and Gavin Johns.

Frank is the granddaughter of Raymond Frank (Sunflower Graduate 1957). She will be continuing her education at Metropolitan State University of Denver. Johns, 2021 Graduate of Valor Christian High School in Colorado is the grandson of Karen Margheim - Johns (Sunflower graduate 1963). He will be attending Southern Methodist University, Texas.