TeamMates Of Scotts Bluff County celebrates seniors

Scotts Bluff County — As the academic year comes to a close, several TeamMates matches are celebrating a major milestone — graduation.
This year, seven TeamMates mentees will graduate from Gering and Scottsbluff High School. Two mentees from the Scotts Bluff County TeamMates Mentoring program earned scholarships from the local Scotts Bluff County Chapter to pursue a post-secondary education.
“It is a great feeling and very rewarding to help youth not only reach their full potential by graduating from high school, but to also help them pursue their dreams of a post-secondary education,” said Mary Kay Haun, program coordinator. “None of this would be possible if it weren’t for generous individual donors and organizations who contribute to our local program. We feel very grateful to live in such a wonderful community that supports TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County.”
Lilian West, a senior TeamMate mentee at Gering High School is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Scotts Bluff County TeamMates. Lilian has been matched with her mentor, Paula McDowell, for the last five years. Lilian credits Paula for helping her become more confident and more respectful to others as well as helping her understand herself more. Paula has enjoyed watching Lilian grow and become a confident young lady. Lilian plans on attending WNCC in the fall and major in elementary education.
Isabella Groskopf, a senior TeamMate mentee at Scottsbluff High School is the recipient of a $1,500 Peg Deines Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established by the Scotts Bluff County TeamMates Chapter in memory of Peg Deines whose giving spirit was shown in her tireless effort to help others. Isabella has been matched with her mentor, Sheila Johns, for ten years. Isabella credits Sheila for being her support system. “Sheila has taught me how to be a nicer person and how important it is to always be a friend to all. She has always offered me help with my school work and anything in my life. We have grown to be friends and she will be one person in my life that I will never forget.” Sheila said. “It’s been an honor to watch Isabella grow from a child into the amazing young woman she is today.”
Isabella is planning on attending college in the fall and wants to major in early childhood education.
Congratulations to TeamMates Class of 2021 and their mentors for fulfilling the TeamMates mission of positively impacting the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential.
To become a mentor, go to teammates.org or email Mary Kay Haun at mkhaun@gamil.com.