TeamMates Of Scotts Bluff County celebrates seniors

Isabella Groskopf, a senior TeamMate mentee at Scottsbluff High School is the recipient of a $1,500 Peg Deines Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established by the Scotts Bluff County TeamMates Chapter in memory of Peg Deines whose giving spirit was shown in her tireless effort to help others. Isabella has been matched with her mentor, Sheila Johns, for ten years. Isabella credits Sheila for being her support system. “Sheila has taught me how to be a nicer person and how important it is to always be a friend to all. She has always offered me help with my school work and anything in my life. We have grown to be friends and she will be one person in my life that I will never forget.” Sheila said. “It’s been an honor to watch Isabella grow from a child into the amazing young woman she is today.”