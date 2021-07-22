FAMILY ALBUM UNMC::1

 Skip to main content
NMC Board of Counselors names officers representing communities across Nebraska

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors held its annual meeting in May, naming new officers, welcoming 12 new members and reappointing others who continue to serve.

The board — a group of 85 community and business leaders from Nebraska and beyond — advises UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, on health care issues of importance.

Weysan Dun, owner, Dun Global Solutions Group, Omaha, will serve as chairperson and Emiliano Lerda, JD, vice president, Paul G Smith Associates, Omaha, will serve as vice-chairperson.

Board members from the Panhandle who continue to serve:

Alliance – David Briggs, CEO, Westco

Scottsbluff – Megan Massey, adjunct faculty-basic nursing aide and medication aide, Western Nebraska Community College

Sidney – Evie Blackburn, Sidney Regional Medical Center

