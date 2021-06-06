FAMILY ALBUM UNMC

HONORS

Panhandle students among 1,051 UNMC students receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held commencement ceremonies on May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.

Below is a list of graduating students from the Panhandle and their hometowns.

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Morrill — Alejandra Martinez

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Gering — Melissa Langenberg

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chadron — Danielle Johnson (With Highest Distinction)

