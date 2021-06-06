 Skip to main content
FAMILY ALBUM UNMC
FAMILY ALBUM UNMC

HONORS

Panhandle students among 1,051 UNMC students receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held commencement ceremonies on May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.

Ceremonies, which will take place May 6 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 8 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be live streamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.

Below is a list of graduating students from the Panhandle and their hometowns.

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Morrill — Alejandra Martinez

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Gering — Melissa Langenberg

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Chadron — Danielle Johnson (With Highest Distinction)

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bridgeport — Susana Lopez

Chadron — Kirsten Robinson

Sidney — Jasmine Jallen

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Chadron — Erica Parish

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (Scottsbluff)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alliance — Olivia Harris

Chadron — Myia Hamaker, Kaitlyn Haug

Gering — Courtney Conn, Mariah Conn, Whitney Kleich, Samantha O’Leary

Harrison — Trey Thayer

Mitchell — Devin Beaver (With Highest Distinction)

Morrill — Kaitlyn Margheim, Brooke McMackin

Scottsbluff — Yarrow Corymb, Tiffany Gillett, Rebecca Goldrick, Kenzie Harimon, Marisa Servido (With Distinction)

Guernsey, WY — Jessica Blakeley

Torrington, WY — Jessica Wenzel (With High Distinction)

Master of Science in Nursing

Alliance — Mathew Burton

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Guernsey, WY — Charla Romero

UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Scottsbluff)

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Brule — Shelby Richards

Chadron — Toni Doescher

Mitchell — Aspen Wallace

Morrill — Taylor Whetham

UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

Doctor of Medicine

Alliance — Logan Ford

Bridgeport — Devor O’Connor (With High Distinction)

Kimball — Constance Mietus

Lexington נWilfredo Lopez

Oshkosh — Mitchell Milanuk

Scottsbluff — Taylor Ziegler (With Distinction)

UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

Doctor of Pharmacy

Scottsbluff — Traver Pettijohn

Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Alliance — Brian Lawrence (With Highest Distinction)

