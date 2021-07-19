FAMILY ALBUM Wyoming

Goshen County students make Spring Semester Provost’s Honor Roll
The University of Wyoming lists seven students from Goshen County on the 2021 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are: Robert Levi Baker, Connor Humphrey, Samantha A. Jurkowski, Illyanna Magdelena, Teresa Saucedo, Melissa Wells, all of Torrington; and Katherine Brigham, of Yoder.