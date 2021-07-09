 Skip to main content
Roos, Amateis and Anderson Barrett Farms named Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients
Roos, Amateis and Anderson Barrett Farms named Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients

  • Updated
Three area pioneer farm families; the Roos Family Farm, the Amateis Family Farm and the Anderson Barrett Farm, were honored with the Aksarben Farm Family Award.

Since the 1950s, the Aksarben Foundation has been celebrating Nebraskan farm families with its tradition of awarding Pioneer and Heritage Farm Family Awards. To date, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized at their county fair with this distinction. Aksarben partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers on these awards each year, honoring families for 100 or 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership in Nebraska.

“These families exemplify the dedication and strong Nebraska values that set our state apart. Aksarben has celebrated agriculture for over one-hundred years, and these families are what the Spirit of Aksarben is all about,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation President.

Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president adds, “Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to be part of this long standing program. Farm and ranch families deserve to be recognized with this coveted and prestigious award, which includes nearly 10,000 families in its alliance. These awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”

Heritage Farm Families = 150 years of ownership | Pioneer Farm Families = 100 years of ownership

Banner County

Pioneer Award: Dan and Linda Barrett – Anderson Barrett Farm, established 1921

Morrill County

Pioneer Award: Chris and Heather Amateis – Amateis Family Farm, established 1921

Sioux County

Pioneer Award: Leslie Anderson – Roos Family Farm, established 1907

To commemorate this milestone, each of these families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair this summer.

