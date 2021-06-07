fatality::1

 Skip to main content
Mitchell man killed in Morrill County crash

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

A 56-year-old Mitchell man died in a crash Saturday, according to information released from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Brian Zitterkopf died at the scene of the crash, which occurred in Morrill County. Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said Zitterkopf had been traveling westbound in a Ford F-150 on L62A when the truck crossed the center line and collided with a semi.

Preliminary investigation has determined that Zitterkopf was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi was not identified, but Thomas said the driver was uninjured.

