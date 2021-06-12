 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatality update::1
0 comments

Fatality update::1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scottsbluff resident killed in Friday crash

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of 45-year-old Scottsbluff resident killed in a crash near Gering Friday.

Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, died in the crash that occurred just east of Gering on Highway 92.

Troopers and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash at about 9:20 a.m. Deputies located an overturned Chevrolet Tahoe in a north drainage ditch.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the vehicle had been traveling east on Highway 92 when the vehicle crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch, and it rolled. The driver, identified as Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Gering Fire and Valley Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Chadron State Park holds 2-day birthday bash
Local

Chadron State Park holds 2-day birthday bash

  • Updated

There’s a birthday bash planned in Nebraska’s Pine Ridge June 11-12 as Chadron State Park celebrates its centennial. The Nebraska Game and Parks system is also celebrating centennial events across the state this year. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News