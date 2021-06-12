Fatality update::1

Scottsbluff resident killed in Friday crash

By MAUNETTE LOEKS

Star-Herald

The Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of 45-year-old Scottsbluff resident killed in a crash near Gering Friday.

Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, died in the crash that occurred just east of Gering on Highway 92.

Troopers and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash at about 9:20 a.m. Deputies located an overturned Chevrolet Tahoe in a north drainage ditch.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the vehicle had been traveling east on Highway 92 when the vehicle crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch, and it rolled. The driver, identified as Erin Vigil, 45, of Scottsbluff, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Gering Fire and Valley Ambulance also assisted at the scene.