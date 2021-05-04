Fire report

“The biggest increase I think we had was with special incident types and the reason for that is we assisted law enforcement with fireworks enforcement,” he said.

In 2019, the Scottsbluff Fire Department responded to 11 special incidents. In 2020, that number spiked to 55.

Schingle also reported the department’s average response times to most calls were within five minutes.

“The Scottsbluff Fire Department strives to respond to all calls for service in less than five minutes,” Schingle said. “Last year, we were able to respond to the majority of calls for service within four minutes and fifty-nine seconds.”

The report said that overlapping incidents, incorrect locations, train delays and inclement weather can cause delays in response times.

Schingle also spoke about the Hubbard Gap fire and his department’s response to it. The August fire that burned some 4,000 acres in Banner County was a major highlight for the department, he said.

When asked by the council, Schingle said he was hoping he’d have an opportunity to replace the department’s fire engine in the upcoming years. While the current fire engine is less than 10 years old, Schingle said he wants to put the old engine in reserve.