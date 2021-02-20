Firefighter Ministry::4

Schank said that Firefighter Ministry helped with initial accommodations at an Alliance motel as the couple were displaced, but additional accommodations would be made through the couple’s home insurance. Fundraisers and other efforts have also been organized by the Hemingford community.

An elderly woman displaced after a gas explosion at a Lewellen home has also been assisted by Firefighter Ministry. Reports indicate that on Tuesday evening, the woman’s home had been destroyed in the explosion. The woman had reported the smell of gas at the home, called a local propane company and a technician responded to investigate the smell. The home exploded after the technician went into a downstairs are to investigate. The technician, who was transported by helicopter to a hospital, is said to still be hospitalized with serious injuries, Schank said.

The woman is staying with a caregiver, she said, so Firefighter Ministry is providing food and clothing assistance. The woman does have home insurance.