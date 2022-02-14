First National acquires Wyoming-based Western States Bank

OMAHA, Neb. _ First National of Nebraska, with its subsidiary First National Bank of Omaha (“FNBO”), today announced it has closed its merger agreement with Western States Bancorporation (“Western States”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Western States Bank, headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming.

With the merger, FNBO expands its footprint to eight states throughout the Midwest and West, adding 10 locations across Northeastern Colorado, Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming, along with $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees.

“This is an exciting and important acquisition for FNBO, as it provides us an opportunity to grow into the thriving communities of Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming while continuing to serve our existing customers in northern Colorado and western Nebraska,” said Clark D. Lauritzen, Chairman and President. “Both banks share a strong commitment to the communities we serve and a tradition of dedication to our customers.”