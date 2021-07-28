Fischer column for 07-29

I see that same potential for success in this coming bipartisan Senate infrastructure proposal. When the group releases their draft bill, it will be the product of weeks of work by a group of more than 20 senators who want to make bipartisan investments in America’s infrastructure.

I have reached out to both Republican and Democratic members of the bipartisan group with suggestions for the draft proposal. Their work builds on numerous hearings and markups that Senate committees, including ones I sit on, have held over the last couple of years to address this issue.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has also reached out to me a few times as we have worked on this bill. I told him I believe the bipartisan proposal should focus on core infrastructure – think roads, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, waterways, and broadband. It should make crucial and long-overdue investments to bring our infrastructure into the 21st century. And it needs to use committed revenue sources to pay for it. That’s how we do this in Nebraska, and it works.