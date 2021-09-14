Wenger said having taught at Banner County Schools, she was used to small classes, but it was neat seeing her kids getting to experience it.

“The majority of my kids really liked the idea of being in a small schoolhouse,” she said. “(In Banner County) I used to work with kids where we had small classes. ... That was kind of interesting. They kind of like the smaller groups.”

Weitzel said spending the day at Flowerfield gave the students a sense of how different they have it compared to students in 1888.

“I think they gain an appreciation for what they have now, as far as not having to go home and do chores and collect cow pies for the stove. (They also don’t have to) help mom with the sewing and the little sisters and brothers. We just tried to emphasize the difference between then and now as far as education and the size of the building, and just the fact that they don’t have to ride a horse to school or walk.”

Weitzel said she felt like the kids had a good time learning history, hands-on.