According to the 2022-2023 NSAA Football Classification and District Assignments, Alliance football has been moved from Class B to Class C and will be in the C1-7 district with Chadron, Ogallala, McCook, and Sidney.

Mitchell has also moved from Class C1 to Class C2 and will be in the C2-7 District with Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey and Valentine.

Keep a look out for a more in depth story in the Star-Herald in the coming days.