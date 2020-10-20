CANCELED

Christmas dinner canceled at Fort Robinson

CRAWFORD, Neb. — Fort Robinson State Park has canceled its annual historical Christmas dinner because of coronavirus concerns.

This would have been the 26th year for the dinner, which usually helps kick off the holiday season in early December. The event treats ticket-holders to the same menu from a selected year of the park’s past as U.S. Cavalry post, with many attendees dressing in period attire.

Also canceled is a Halloween event, “The Haunting of Fort Robinson.”

Park staff is planning for the return of both events in 2021.

Despite those cancellations, the park will proceed with its annual “Light Up the Fort,” in which community groups and volunteers decorate the park’s buildings for the holiday season. For more information about that activity, which will occur in early December, contact the park at 308-665-2900 or ngpc.fortrobinson@nebraska.gov.