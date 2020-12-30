Froma 12-30

As 2020 draws to a close, Trump is running another scam, again directed at his most ardent admirers. He and his family are urging them to send him checks to fund lawsuits challenging the election results. The small print says that the money can be spent elsewhere, and it would not shock Trump observers to learn that elsewhere includes his pockets.

The president’s team has raised $250 million since the election, presumably from those who believe the election was stolen. The appeals are pretty basic, such as one asserting that if you fork over cash, the Great One may, just may, see your humble name.

At whom should critics wave fingers: Trump or the people he habitually scams? The answer is neither. Scams are not necessarily illegal. Some of Trump’s marks may derive pleasure from sending him money. That’s worth something. And cults do create a strong sense of community, another source of psychic rewards.

Are the rest of us supposed to get angry that much of the so-called Trump base won’t wear masks, won’t socially distance and are, therefore, spreading disease to their families, friends and themselves? It’s tragic that they are killing innocents. Others, however, can protect themselves by giving the maskless mobs a wide berth.