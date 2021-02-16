Froma Harrop for 02-17

In the jaws of the COVID-19 health crisis, he tweeted insults at scientists and endangered the public by countering expert health advice -- but, boy, did he get media attention. The so-called mainstream media were complicit. They expanded their audience by obsessing over the freak show. That fed Trump still more audience.

“Whatabout?” Trump supporters will ask. What about Ilhan Omar, who, like Greene, aired some anti-Semitic sentiments. There was a difference. The Minnesota congresswoman tied her ignorant remarks to a real place called Israel and not lasers from outer space. Omar, at the least, was tethered to some kind of reality.

I find her whining more bothersome. As a Somali refugee plucked from a camp in Kenya -- given a university education in North Dakota and a seat in Congress -- Omar might have been expected to temper her disappointments that America wasn’t as cushy as her family was led to believe. Guess the room service wasn’t up to her standards.

But while Omar is a burden to the Democratic Party, she’s also hardly a hero there. In 2020, her hyperliberal Minneapolis district was highly motivated to vote Trump out of office, but it gave her only 64 percent of the vote. Joe Biden got 80 percent.