FROMA HARROP: Not getting your shot can cost you your job

The CEO of Morgan Stanley wants all the boys and girls back in the financial giant’s Times Square office by Labor Day. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City,” James Gorman told them, “you can come into the office. And we want you in the office.”

FROMA HARROP Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate and contributor to CNN Opinion. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be …

Gorman added: “If you want to get paid New York rates, you work in New York. None of this ‘I’m in Colorado ... and getting paid like I’m sitting in New York City.” Clearly, the time employees may happily Zoom in from a lakeside cabin or suburban sunroom is drawing to a close.

This is a sentiment less colorfully shared by other captains of Wall Street finance, where group effort is often required.

“Having worked in the industry for 25 years,” James Davies, a top Deutsche Bank executive said, “it was somewhat strange to walk onto the trading floor ... and see, you know, I guess six to 10 people here, versus the hundreds we would normally have.” He wants them back, too.

Say what you want about Wall Street bosses, they’re refreshingly uninterested in indulging the preferences or prejudices of their high-paid workers. It should thus surprise no one that they’d insist that the returnees are vaccinated against the coronavirus.