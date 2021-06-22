Frontier Strings GALLERY/VIDEO

The young professionals even played a couple numbers with local children in the Sprouts program, which was started by Meints and is meant to provide a free five-year strings music education program for children ages three to nine in underserved communities like rural Scottsbluff. The Scottsbluff program has 75 children in it, according to Meints, and there are over 1,000 children in String Sprouts statewide.

Five Scottsbluff Sprouts joined the Frontier Strings on stage for “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Boil the Cabbage.” Five-year-old Charlee Workman giggled as she said she felt “good” about performing with the Frontier Strings.

Workman’s mom Sarah said she is grateful for the program.

“I just think it’s a great program,” she said. “It’s a good experience to learn and get exposed to other things. A different instrument is always fun.”

These are the kinds of opportunities Meints wants to continue to highlight and bring back to her hometown of Scottsbluff. She said that’s why she always makes a point to get some Scottsbluff locations on the tour.

As she introduced the Sprouts and “Don’t Stop Believing” she said, “We are never going to stop believing that every kid should have music education because it really matters.”