Frontier Strings GALLERY/VIDEO

‘Music education matters’
Omaha Frontier Strings and Scottsbluff String Sprouts showcase importance and fun of music.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
Despite the ominous weather that seemed to loom overhead, the upbeat fiddling and the full string harmonies warmed the hearts and lifted spirits of the crowd at Centennial Park Saturday evening. Not to mention the hula-hooping, tap-dancing, leg-splitting shenanigans the student violinists did to the crowd’s delight.
The Frontier Strings from the Omaha Conservatory of Music put on a show for the public Saturday night in Scottsbluff. The musicians, ages seven through 18, are accepted into the program based on their skill level, having played their entire 45-minute show from memory while pulling off stunts like playing their instruments atop their heads and through their legs.
Director Ruth Meints said it was one of their best shows yet.
“It went great,” she said. “I mean, the one up at Fort Rob(inson) was fantastic, and I told them, ‘This was one of the best shows you ever did.’ And now they just did another one, so I have to say the same thing.”
The group played everything from pop music to classical to fiddling, at one point inviting the guests gathered at the park to join in singing some patriotic tunes.
The young professionals even played a couple numbers with local children in the Sprouts program, which was started by Meints and is meant to provide a free five-year strings music education program for children ages three to nine in underserved communities like rural Scottsbluff. The Scottsbluff program has 75 children in it, according to Meints, and there are over 1,000 children in String Sprouts statewide.
Five Scottsbluff Sprouts joined the Frontier Strings on stage for “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Boil the Cabbage.” Five-year-old Charlee Workman giggled as she said she felt “good” about performing with the Frontier Strings.
Workman’s mom Sarah said she is grateful for the program.
“I just think it’s a great program,” she said. “It’s a good experience to learn and get exposed to other things. A different instrument is always fun.”
These are the kinds of opportunities Meints wants to continue to highlight and bring back to her hometown of Scottsbluff. She said that’s why she always makes a point to get some Scottsbluff locations on the tour.
As she introduced the Sprouts and “Don’t Stop Believing” she said, “We are never going to stop believing that every kid should have music education because it really matters.”
The Frontier Strings also performed at First United Methodist Church and Chuckwagon Church on Sunday and at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home on Memorial Day.
For more information on the Omaha Conservatory of Music and its programs, which include summer camps, visit omahacm.org.
For more information on String Sprouts, visit www.stringsprouts.org. Contact local instructor Ashley Hillman with questions at 308-672-5172.