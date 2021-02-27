GALLERY FFA Week

“We brought in a portable corral, and then had a horse, two show steers, two show goats, three bottle lambs and a couple of geese and ducks,” junior Chance Rahmig said. “And chickens that we hatched in animal science.”

“We’re a rural community, but a lot of them (students) don’t get the chance to actually go out and work with animals. So (we brought) them to them so they can see them and actually have access to them,” Johns said. “Promoting agriculture, promoting ag literacy was really our key point on that.”

Other Panhandle FFA Chapters celebrated with other events like social media campaigns at Kimball, teacher appreciation meals in Morrill and Mitchell, a canned food drive and pancake feed in Bridgeport and an ag facts scavenger hunt for elementary students in Minatare.

FFA students in Minatare said a lot of what they’ve done in past years is interacting with elementary students and teaching them about agriculture. They said it’s important to introduce them to agriculture, since it has many opportunities and it is a huge part of life for many in the state of Nebraska.

“It opens up a lot of career choices for little kids to look into,” Minatare senior EJ Garza said.