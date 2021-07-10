GALLERY Food Fair

‘Food and tradition’

Long lines pack the international food fair.

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Star-Herald

The Oregon Trail Days International Food Fair has long been a part of the weekend celebration, and it made its way into Gering once again Friday night to the joy of many long-time valley residents.

“My whole life I’ve been coming here,” Brenda Spath, a resident of Gering since 1957, said.

Her 4- and 5-year-old grandkids Dalton and Skylar Suhr got to experience the full effect of Oregon Trail Days this year, she said, as they sat on the sidewalk eating their hot dogs.

“We brought them last year but they were too young to enjoy anything,” she said. “We came down (Thursday) night to the barbecue, and they had a blast.”

Spath and her grandchildren weren’t the only ones enjoying to festivities. With options from sweet and sour chicken to elotes to kettle corn to freshly-squeezed lemonade, hundreds, if not thousands, of people filled 10th Street trying to decide what food to get while they waited in lines stretching down the block.