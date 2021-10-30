GALLERY Halloween Houses 2021

His plan called for plenty of inflatables. These include a tower of pumpkins, a friendly ghost, a large dinosaur skeleton holding a trick-or-treating bowl, and a humorous headstone display with epitaphs like ‘BRB’ and ‘Bye Felicia.’ He has also planned to include a large projector to play spooky images on Halloween night. “He’ll tell us where they all go so we get them all out for him and we start helping him connect everything,” Korbin’s mom Sonja Talley said. “...It all started with one inflatable pumpkin and it’s turned into this.”

A few blocks away from the Talley house, Addison Hume, 5, has a very simple reason she likes decorating. “Because it’s Halloween and I like it because it’s so cute,” she said. Her mom Liz Floth said Addison picks out all the house’s decorations. She goes the extra mile for both Halloween and Christmas.

This year, Addison’s Halloween display features an inflatable pumpkin patch and a vampire bat hanging out with one another. It also features a large purple gate adorning the front stoop for her to jump out of and spook unsuspecting trick-or-treaters.

For Martin Robles, making children enjoy trick-or-treating is one of his primary goals for his decorations. Most of them are cute-looking: pumpkins and witches and an alien.