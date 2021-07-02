GALLERY Independence Day Kiddie Parade

Kicking off the celebrations
Bands on Broadway hosts patriotic kiddie parade.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
Bikes, trikes and other kiddie vehicles decked out in patriotic colors took over downtown Scottsbluff Thursday evening for the second Independence Day kiddie parade.
The parade was put on in conjunction with the summer concert series Bands on Broadway. Despite the ominous-looking clouds looming overhead, children donned their best red, white and blue attire to get everyone in the patriotic mood for the upcoming weekend.
“It’s so fun to see the kids get excited. They’re already keyed up, I think, because of fireworks,” Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said. “This was just to help kick off the Fourth of July festivities.”
Lehl said Bands on Broadway hosted the kiddie parade two years ago when the concert actually took place on the Fourth of July, and they had a great turnout for it. They would have done it last year, she said, had it not been for COVID.
“This year, we wanted to start it up again because the kids have so much fun,” she said. “It was successful, we had a good turnout, and I’m just hopeful that it grows.”
Many of the kids could attest to its success as they raced down Broadway to 17th Street and back to their beginning line at 19th Street and then turned around for another go multiple times.
“I can go on a certain speed and the wheels light up with lights,” 5-year-old Jacob Dutton said, demonstrating his cool wheels as he raced down the sidewalk on his scooter.
His parents, Joe and Jessica, said it was his first time in the parade, and he loved it.
“He always likes to get out and be on his scooter, so we thought it’d be a fun thing to do,” Joe said.
Three-year-old Cora Parra swerved down the street in her motorized mini-car. Her mom Hannah said she loves to drive it around at home.
“We really wanted to (be in the parade),” Hannah said. “It was a good opportunity for her to come out here and use it, because she just drives it around the house.”
While the rain Scottsbluff experienced off and on throughout the day Thursday managed to stall the Bands on Broadway concert for a bit, fortunately, it held off for the children to have their fun riding in the street. Lehl said at the end of the day, that’s what the event was all about.
“(For them) just to be able to drive their bikes on the street makes them feel kind of special,” Lehl said. “That was kind of our goal, just for the kids to have a great time.”