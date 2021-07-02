GALLERY Independence Day Kiddie Parade

Many of the kids could attest to its success as they raced down Broadway to 17th Street and back to their beginning line at 19th Street and then turned around for another go multiple times.

“I can go on a certain speed and the wheels light up with lights,” 5-year-old Jacob Dutton said, demonstrating his cool wheels as he raced down the sidewalk on his scooter.

His parents, Joe and Jessica, said it was his first time in the parade, and he loved it.

“He always likes to get out and be on his scooter, so we thought it’d be a fun thing to do,” Joe said.

Three-year-old Cora Parra swerved down the street in her motorized mini-car. Her mom Hannah said she loves to drive it around at home.

“We really wanted to (be in the parade),” Hannah said. “It was a good opportunity for her to come out here and use it, because she just drives it around the house.”

While the rain Scottsbluff experienced off and on throughout the day Thursday managed to stall the Bands on Broadway concert for a bit, fortunately, it held off for the children to have their fun riding in the street. Lehl said at the end of the day, that’s what the event was all about.