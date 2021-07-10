GALLERY OTD Main Parade::1

Other than not being able to throw candy or other giveaways, the Oregon Trail Days parade came back fairly strong after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation all but four of the typical 25 events of the Oregon Trail Days celebration last year.

“We had to do something last year. We did want to do a few events because we wanted this be our 100th, and we had to do something last year. So last year was our 99th,” parade co-organizer Mike Minzey said. “We are full force, full swing (this year).”

Minzey, who’s been helping with Oregon Trail Days for over 30 years, most of those being on the parade committee, said that despite the turnout for parade entries being lower than usual this year, he thought the parade was doing great.

“It’s going pretty good. I’m looking over the lot, and it looks like we don’t have as many floats as we have had,” he said. “It’s bigger than any of the other events, so we’ve got to have that. … So, my feeling on it, I’m glad it’s back.”