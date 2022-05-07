GALLERY Summit to Summit 2022

Summit-to-Summit champions break records

Repeat titles for best in men’s, women’s categories.

By CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Star-Herald

Familiar faces were among the winners Saturday at the 2022 Summit-to-Summit Run/Walk.

Nick Kizzire and Annmarie Wilson returned from last year’s race as winners in the 13th year of the run and walk. Kizzire had been a frequent competitor in the race, also winning in 2018. Both set personal time records and Kizzire’s run was the fastest in the race’s history.

Kizzire finished the 7.2-mile course in 40 minutes and 26 seconds. Wilson finished with fourth fastest time overall at 52 minutes and 15 seconds. They had beat last year’s first-place times by 1:16 and 0:31, respectively.

Both Kizzire and Wilson said they had goals to break their personal records, and Wilson said she was glad the weather cooperated.

The event is put together by Summit Christian College (SCC) in Gering to give back to the community. The race route starts at the college campus, then follows a trail down U Street and west to the Scotts Bluff National Monument’s visitor center. It follows the Saddle Rock Trail up to the parking lot at the top of the monument. From there, the route wound down the road that leads to the summit and resumed on the trail that leads back to the campus.

“We moved into our present building in 2008. When we moved in, one of the things we were trying to do is decide ... a way to use our location to do something for the community,” SCC academic dean Scott Gribble said. “We decided the Summit-to-Summit Run/Walk would be a wonderful way to do that. It’s the day after our graduation, so we’re shutting down from the academic year.”

Around 180 participants signed up this year, with twice as many women as men. Participants could choose to either walk or run the course.

“We moved here recently and thought this would be a fun thing to do,” one runner, Laura Smedsrud, said. She told her husband, Jacob, about it and the two signed up. “... Where he goes, I go,” she said, adding their goal was to finish the course and have fun.

Other participants were more familiar with the race.

“My daughter went to Summit Christian College ... it’s the hardest race that we run but it’s our favorite because of what it is,” runner Erik Olson said. He was running with his son Jacob. “To see the view and the monument, it’s second to none,” he added.

Saturday’s race was Olson’s eighth Summit-to-Summit event. His son has ran in five.

“We live 100 miles east of Valentine in Atkinson, Nebraska. (We took) a 300-mile trip to come out here last night, that’s how much enjoy this run,” Olson said..

After the race, breakfast was provided by SCC alumni and the Emporium Express smoothie truck. Volunteers also handed out energy bars and bananas to racers when they finished. “Hopefully everybody’s being taken care of,” Gribble said.

The fastest three people for each sex in each age group, in both the running and walking categories, got a medal. As the fastest men’s and women’s runners, Kizzire and Wilson also got a $125 gift certificate to Brown’s Shoe Fit Company.

“I asked him (Kizzire) what he does to train. He said he runs 50 — 60 miles a week. If you want to beat him next year, you know what you need to do,” Gribble told the crowd at the ceremony. “... I think there’s something in Scottsbluff’s water or Gering’s water, everyone’s a little bit faster this year.”