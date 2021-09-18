GALLERY/VIDEO 2021 Harvest Festival::1

“It’s extremely important because of the generation that’s being removed from the farm, and we want to show not only how people in the past used to harvest and cultivate and plant, but we also want to show where food comes from and why it’s so important that we support our farmers and ranchers,” Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum, said. “So, we’ll keep doing this. We’ll keep highlighting the crops that are right here and also to highlight that our food’s just not eating locally either; it’s sold all over the world, so we’re feeding the whole world, and we’re very proud of that.”