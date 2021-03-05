Game and Parks virtual

Game and Parks to host virtual pre-K Nature Tails program

LINCOLN, Neb. – Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Tuesday mornings for a series of virtual pre-K programs entitled Nature Tails starting March 9.

Each week at 10 a.m. Central time, outdoor educators will read a nature-themed children’s book in line with that week’s theme. The children then will be given an activity. The schedule of programs and themes: March 9 – Dinosaurs, March 16 – St. Patrick’s Day, March 23 – Weather, March 30 – Worms, April 6 – Prairies, April 13 – Seeds.

All Nature Tails programs are free and no registration is required. Go to outdoornebraska.zoom.us/j/99354189353 to join each program.

Each virtual event will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education Channel on YouTube.

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov with questions or for more information. Also, check out the events on the Game and Parks’ Facebook page, the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and State Recreation Area Facebook page, or the Nebraska Wildlife Education Facebook page.