Could fuel shortages affect the Panhandle?
Could fuel shortages affect the Panhandle?

As the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline staggers back into action, an estimated 20% or more of the gas stations on the East Coast are out of fuel. Could hackers create the same kind of supply disruption and cause fuel shortages in the Scottsbluff area?

Larinda Holten

Scottsbluff

“Yes, it could happen here. If it could happen there it could happen here.”

Macrissa McCoy

Scottsbluff

“Definitely it could happen here. My dad actually texted me to fill up the tank, just in case.

Merrick Crable

Merrick Crable

Gering

“I don’t think it will happen around here. If it did I would keep my car at home full of gas.”

Frank Riley

Minatare

“I’m not really sure how we get our fuel, but I think we’re always vulnerable.”

Bert Maqueda

Waco, Texas

“I don’t think that Scottsbluff is supplied by a pipeline. We’re supplied by trucks that haul the fuel here.”

