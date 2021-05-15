GCT onstage

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Goshen Community Theatre planning productions

TORRINGTON - Goshen Community Theatre (GCT) is ready to be back onstage.

Theater organizers are working to once again give local actors the opportunity to share their talent with our community. For the fall season, organizers would like to showcase skits, monologues, small groups, and/or one act plays submitted by you - the community.

Anyone who is interested in presenting a skit or one act play should go to goshencommunitytheatre.org to download a proposal form and submit it to GCT for consideration. The deadline for submission is June 1, in order to get projects scheduled for presentation, which will take place in mid-October. You do not need to be a member of GCT to participate. The success of this production will hinge on the amount of community support we have.

Each proposal must include a director and cast, with a plan for minimal set and props. GCT has some props and costumes if needed but it is preferable that each show provide its own. The one-act plays should be less than one hour. GCT will consider proposals for anything from serious drama to raucous comedy and everything in between. People of all ages are encouraged to participate.