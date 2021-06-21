Gering BOE

Knight’s speech echoed the sentiment of many of the board members, who said they felt Cooper brought a sense of calm to the troubled waters.

“You were an amazing captain of the ship, Gary,” board member Josh Lacy said.

Board member Mary Winn said, “You were the right man for this year. You were the voice of reason. … You were the calming influence that we needed this year.”

Vice president Brian Copsey called Cooper a servant leader.

“I’d walk into central office and see how people in that office would respond to you, Gary, and the credibility (you have) with your staff,” he said. “You were honest with them.”

For Peters, Cooper did more than help the district through a transition period.

“You’ve left us in a better place than where we started, and I thank you for that,” he said.

Cooper said that despite all the nice words, getting through the tough year was a team effort, one for which he couldn’t take full credit.

“It’s the team that made it happen,” he said. “… Everybody just joined in and did the best we can.”