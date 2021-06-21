Gering BOE

EDUCATION
Passing the torch, key
Cooper hands over the key to the district to incoming superintendent Nicole Regan.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
After a rollercoaster year, Gering Public Schools’ interim superintendent Gary Cooper handed over the key to the district to the incoming superintendent Nicole Regan at Monday night’s board meeting.
Cooper ended his superintendent’s report with an unceremonious glide of the key down two seats to Regan, who accepted it with laughter from board members and others in attendance.
“I’ve (said) enough, but I have a key here that I’m going to pass down,” Cooper said.
Board president BJ Peters joked to Regan, “You have the key to the city now.”
The meeting would be Cooper’s last with the district. The school board and the district office used the last 20 minutes or so to wish Cooper well and thank him for helping them through a year of trials.
“From a worldwide pandemic, online learning, a network disruption, water damages, sinking buildings, leaky roofs, weather shortfalls, schedule changes, new leaders, masks or no masks — Man, this year, you certainly put the ‘tired’ in ‘retired,’” Kory Knight, director of curriculum and assessment, said at the meeting. “Although we may not have wanted quite so many opportunities to overcome adversity, we did learn a lot about ourselves in the process. Because of your honest and transparent approach to things like enrollment and budgeting, we now have a deeper understanding as district leaders where we can grow and change.”
Knight’s speech echoed the sentiment of many of the board members, who said they felt Cooper brought a sense of calm to the troubled waters.
“You were an amazing captain of the ship, Gary,” board member Josh Lacy said.
Board member Mary Winn said, “You were the right man for this year. You were the voice of reason. … You were the calming influence that we needed this year.”
Vice president Brian Copsey called Cooper a servant leader.
“I’d walk into central office and see how people in that office would respond to you, Gary, and the credibility (you have) with your staff,” he said. “You were honest with them.”
For Peters, Cooper did more than help the district through a transition period.
“You’ve left us in a better place than where we started, and I thank you for that,” he said.
Cooper said that despite all the nice words, getting through the tough year was a team effort, one for which he couldn’t take full credit.
“It’s the team that made it happen,” he said. “… Everybody just joined in and did the best we can.”
To show their appreciation for all he’s done for the district, the central office staff left Cooper with a few gifts, including a little gift basket, a memory scrapbook and some patio furniture in Bulldog Blue.
Regan, who moved to the area last week, officially begins her first day on July 1. She has spent her time in the area thus far observing Cooper in the superintendent role and meeting with community leaders. She said she’s ready to take on the district.
“Here we go,” she said. “It’s exciting.”