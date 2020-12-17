Gering boy first to be treated for inflammatory disease in western Nebraska

Because the syndrome is new, Washington said, a lot remains unknown about MIS-C.

“The medical profession worldwide is just now learning more and more about it,” he said. “That seems to intrigue people because in this day and age, they expect an immediate answer to anything, including like what is it, who got it and how do you prevent it. We can offer some insights into some of those questions, but there are no uniform answers to all of those questions.”

One thing that is common in all cases is that children have been exposed to COVID-19, which Washington said is confirmed through antibody tests.

“The patients who get this, most of them do not have an active COVID infection, but there is evidence that they were exposed or had an actual COVID infection two to three weeks prior to the onset of (MIS-C) symptoms,” he said.

Cline said her husband, Shane, had tested positive for COVID-19 in November. When Chase became ill that week, she said, she presumed he also had COVID-19. The boy seemed to suffer only minor symptoms.