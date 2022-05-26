 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering city band::1

  • Updated
  • 0

Gering City Band begins rehearsals

The Gering City Band will begin rehearsals Tuesday, May 31. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Gering Junior High Band room. Concerts will be performed every Thursday, beginning at Legion Park on June 9. Other concerts will also be performed at Gering’s Legion Park throughout the summer.

Formed in 1889 as the Gering Cornet Band, the city band is one of the oldest continual performing summer concert bands in the state of Nebraska. Under the direction of Randy Rains for the past 25 years, the band has grown to over 60 members with players ranging in age from 13 to 90. High school players going to be in grades 9-12 this coming school year and college players are also invited to join.

If you are interested in performing in one of Nebraska’s premier city bands, contact Randy Raines at tbone.raines@gmail.com or 308-672-5546.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gering pool set to open May 28

Gering pool set to open May 28

The Gering Swimming Pool staff is anxious for the swimming season to begin. The tentative opening date of the pool will be Saturday, May 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News