Gering city band::1

The Gering City Band will begin rehearsals Tuesday, May 31. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the Gering Junior High Band room. Concerts will be performed every Thursday, beginning at Legion Park on June 9. Other concerts will also be performed at Gering’s Legion Park throughout the summer.

Formed in 1889 as the Gering Cornet Band, the city band is one of the oldest continual performing summer concert bands in the state of Nebraska. Under the direction of Randy Rains for the past 25 years, the band has grown to over 60 members with players ranging in age from 13 to 90. High school players going to be in grades 9-12 this coming school year and college players are also invited to join.