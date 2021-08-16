Gering Civic Plaza::1

More regular programming will already be beginning this year, she said. With a new logo and brand for the plaza in place, her goal is to have at least one public event a month through the rest of the year, and then building it up to two a month starting in 2022. These events could be anything anyone can imagine, she said.

“We’re also working on having one public event in the plaza where the public is invited to whether that’s enjoying some music on stage, or doing some things like some pop up quilt shows or yoga in the plaza or a night where we might feature home brewers,” she said. “… What we’re kind of looking at is a wide range of events that would appeal to all audiences of not only residents, but visitors as well. So, we’ve gotten some creative people in the city and some people in our downtown development group who are who are working on those ideas.

Niedan-Streeks encourages residents and visitors alike to take a stroll through the plaza, which she said is not like any other plaza in the state, let alone in the Panhandle. As people host private gatherings, attend public events or just enjoy a lunch in the outdoor space, she said she hopes it continues to provide that one main thing: a sense of place.