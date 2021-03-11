Gering will send 10 events to state speech competition

The Gering Bulldog Barkers dominated at districts on Saturday, March 6, sending all 18 of their events into the final round, a feat not often accomplished by any school. Out of those 18 events, 10 of them will be representing Gering High School at the state competition in Kearney next week.
Head speech coach Tyler Thompson said he was very pleased with how the day went, especially with all the outside factors that could have affected his team’s success.
“Gothenburg is a speech powerhouse and to have them hosting on their home turf and our kids being three and a half hours from home, spending the night in a hotel, there were a lot of variables added up that could have made it difficult,” he said.
Six seniors, many of whom have been participating in speech since their freshman year, will be a part of the state team headed to Kearney, including Milo Newman, who has dominated his extemporaneous speaking event all year, and Lydia Connot, who has yet to place below third this season.
Still, there were a few tough breaks for some of the Gering Barkers, just missing their green card to state by one or two places. Anna Ossian, a senior who has had a successful regular season, placed fourth at districts, just missing her last opportunity to go to state.
“There were some heartbreaks,” Thompson said. “A few kids who were fourth or fifth, seniors that had given four years to the team, it was tough not to see them qualify.”
Still, the Barkers took home the district championship with an incredible feat of breaking every single event into finals.
The kids had set that as their goal. They wanted to make sure all of their teammates got a medal. That was a pretty neat moment, in particular where kids didn’t have districts last year because of COVID, so getting to have that was a kind of vindication or maybe some resolution,” Thompson said. “Just looking at the day in its totality to be a Bulldog Barker.”
Gering’s district meet results (top three in each event go to state):
Entertainment speaking: Abby Prohs 1, Lydia Connot 3
Humorous prose: Kennie Gable 1, Autumn Elsen 5
Extemporaneous speaking: Milo Newman 1, Trent Davis 5
Oral interpretation of drama: Abby Brady, Olivia Longmore, Regan Fuller, Tori Mannel and Wyatt Soule 1; Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Hannah Boyd and Kennie Gable 5
Serious prose: Olivia Longmore 1, Kaitlyn Peterson 3
Persuasive speaking: Emme Parker 2, Kaitlyn Peterson 5
Duet Acting: Lydia and Thomas Connot 3, Evan Fuller and Hannah Boyd 6
Poetry: Sammy Martinez 3, Tori Mannel 6