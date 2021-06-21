EDUCATION
Gering High School selected to participate in 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute
GERING - Gering High School was selected as one of eight Nebraska school teams to attend the 2021 Nebraska Farm to School Institute in June. The Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Extension are offering this Institute to support selected schools in designing and implementing effective school-wide farm to school (F2S) programs — programs that create a culture of wellness, improve food quality and access, engage students in agriculture and nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems.
Thirty million students participate in the National School Lunch Program daily. Lunch shaming, rising school lunch debts and highly processed foods are trending topics about school cafeterias in today’s media. But school meal programs can — and have — improved, and when F2S is part of those improvements, meal participation increases by an average of 9%. F2S connects schools with their local producers and facilitates getting fresh whole foods on the lunch tray. As more students eat school meals, school meal program revenue increases and more local foods can be purchased providing all youth the chance to participate in their local food system.
The Nebraska Farm to School Institute brings selected school teams together for a week-long intensive virtual gathering to build an F2S action plan for their school community. Then, with the support of a coach, they will spend the 2021-2022 school year putting their plans into action and implementing new programs like farm visits, gardening and cooking activities, serving seasonal foods in the cafeteria, and offering hands-on food-based science, math and literacy lessons.
“We are excited to be selected for the Farm to School Institute,” GHS agriculture instructor Carrie Johns said. “Our students will be able to demonstrate classroom learning in a way that directly impacts food systems for the entire school.”
The eight teams selected for the 2021 NE Farm to School Institute are: Banner County School, Harrisburg; Burwell Public Schools, Burwell; Gering High School, Gering; Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Public Schools, Humboldt; Overton Public Schools, Overton; Pius X, Lincoln; Southern Public Schools, Wymore; and Umonhon Nation Public Schools, Macy.
The Nebraska Farm to School Institute is developed partly from funds provided to the Nebraska Department of Education by the USDA Farm to School Grant Program. This Grant Program began in 2010 when Congress provided $5 million annually in mandatory funding for the farm to school competitive grant and technical assistance program. The Farm to School Act of 2021 would triple previous funding amounts and ensure equitable access to the USDA Farm to School Grant Program.