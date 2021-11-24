Gering Junior High students spread kindness throughout community

Spreading kindness throughout the community

GJHS students partner with GPS Foundation for World Kindness Day

By OLIVIA WIESELER

Gering Courier

Kindness goes a long way, as many of the members of the Friends of Rachel (FOR) Club at the Gering Junior High know. That’s why it was a no-brainer for them to celebrate World Kindness Day last week.

World Kindness Day took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. Since they don’t have school on Saturday, FOR Club, who partnered with the Gering Schools Foundation, decided to celebrate Wednesday, Nov. 17 by going around the community to do random acts of kindness.

“We wanted to just do some really low-cost, almost free, activities too, that the student can do just to show how something really simple can really spread some kindness throughout someone’s experience during the day,” Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for Gering Public Schools, said. “Simple ways that they can do on their own.”