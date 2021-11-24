Gering Junior High students spread kindness throughout community

Spreading kindness throughout the community
GJHS students partner with GPS Foundation for World Kindness Day
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Gering Courier
Kindness goes a long way, as many of the members of the Friends of Rachel (FOR) Club at the Gering Junior High know. That’s why it was a no-brainer for them to celebrate World Kindness Day last week.
World Kindness Day took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. Since they don’t have school on Saturday, FOR Club, who partnered with the Gering Schools Foundation, decided to celebrate Wednesday, Nov. 17 by going around the community to do random acts of kindness.
“We wanted to just do some really low-cost, almost free, activities too, that the student can do just to show how something really simple can really spread some kindness throughout someone’s experience during the day,” Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for Gering Public Schools, said. “Simple ways that they can do on their own.”
First, they made a stop at the Gering laundromat where they wrote a few positive notes and then attached them to jugs of laundry detergent and bleach for laundry-doers to use free of cost. From there, they headed over to Fresh Foods to write positive messages on the sidewalk in front of the sliding doors to brighten shoppers’ day. They also wrote dozens of messages on notecards to slip into shoppers’ bags as they left the store.
“We’re going around and spreading kindness,” FOR Club member Hailey Joekel said.
Sibal said, “It just fit really well because that really is the mission of their club down at the junior high, and they’ve just done, over the last several years since they implemented this, some really cool kindness activities.”
FOR Club is an after school club at the junior high meant to spread messages of kindness, stemming from an assembly on anti-bullying featuring relatives of a victim of the Columbine shooting a few years ago.
“Rachel Scott, she was murdered over in a school shooting, and she started this because she wanted bullying to end and stuff,” FOR Club member Lauren Doll said. “Random acts of kindness just tries to help people who get bullied and stuff make them feel accepted and wanted.”
Since their mission is to spread kindness around school, it only made sense to get them involved in a project spreading kindness around the community.
“We were looking for some positivity in our first semester of the school year,” Sibal said.