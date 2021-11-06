Gering Library hosts local author showcase

GERING — Gering Public Library announces a local author showcase featuring five local authors. Joy Dutton Seltzer, Tim Engelland, John Gable, Lauri Matisse and Bunni Slater on Sunday. Nov. 7.

The author showcase will be held at the Gering Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, to visit with the authors about their books.

“We have a lot of local authors in our community, and we are happy to give them some publicity. Last year we had two authors, this year we have five, and I have already started a list for next year,” Public Services Librarian Sherry Preston said.

Joy Dutton Seltzer has written inspirational nonfiction books, “Jesus in Jail” and “Peace in Prison” as well as “Pretty White Kitty,” about her whimsical cat named Scherzo overcoming deafness and other obstacles.

Tim Engelland decided to catch a fish in all 50 states over the course of 10 years. The results appear in “50 in 10 Fishin’ Mission.” He writes with humor about the mishaps and triumphs he encountered.

“I’ve spent most of my life fishing, the rest I just wasted,” Engelland said.

John Gable’s debut novel “Willie” is about a 14-year-old orphan boy who makes his way from Germany to America and ends up farming in Wyobraska. Gable is a life-long resident of the area.

Lauri Matisse’s non-fiction books for adults include “Eve’s Memoirs: a diary,” “The Passion of Jesus,” and “No more dark days: Complete freedom from eating disorders, depression and other compulsive behaviors.” Her children’s books include, “April in Paris” and “Cat’s Curious Capers.”

Bunni Slater has been a fashion designer for years. “Bunni’s Bubbles,” her first book, is a stroll through her fashion sketches starting in the 1940s all the way through 2016. Slater is the former owner of The Cat’s Meow.

We will have refreshments and the authors will bring books for purchase. This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at (308) 436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.