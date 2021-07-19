 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering Mosquito Spraying brief
0 comments

Gering Mosquito Spraying brief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gering to begin mosquito spraying

GERING ­­— Effective Tuesday, July 20, the City of Gering will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday evenings of each week, weather permitting.

Thursday evening sprayings may be added later, if needed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News