Gering pool opening May 28::1

Gering pool set to open May 28

The Gering Swimming Pool staff is anxious for the swimming season to begin. The tentative opening date of the pool will be Saturday, May 28.

Season pool passes will go on sale at the pool beginning Monday, May 23, through Thursday, May 26, from noon to 4 p.m. The pool office will be closed on Friday, May 27, for staff training. Purchase of a pool pass made by debit or credit card may only be made at the Gering city office, located at 1025 P St., from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The goal of Gering Swimming Pool staff is for all children to have the opportunity to learn to swim. They will hold three sessions of swimming lessons. The sessions are June 6-17, June 20–July 1 and July 18-29. Classes begin at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. and last 45 minutes. Sign up opens May 28.

Private pool parties can be scheduled at the pool with two weeks advance notice of the party date. Parties can be held from 8–10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission is $4 for adults ages 16 years and older, $3.50 for youth ages five to 15 and children are free. Children four years old and younger must be with an adult.

Adult swimming hour is noon to 1 p.m., open swimming is 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily and family hour is 5 to 6 p.m. daily. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Lap swim is from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Season passes for a family are $120 and for a single passes cost $65.

Contact the Gering Swimming Pool beginning May 23, at 308-436-1876 for information on swimming lessons, pool passes and to book your private pool party.