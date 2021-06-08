Gering pool

OUTDOORS

Swimming lessons underway

GERING - The goal of Gering Swimming Pool staff is for all children to have the opportunity to learn to swim.

The Gering Swimming Pool will hold two sessions of swimming lessons. The first session is June 7-18.

The first session has started but classes are still open and staff would welcome new students.

The second session is June 21 – July 2.

Classes begin at 9 or 10 a.m. and last 45 minutes. Call the Gering Swimming pool at 308-436-1876 or stop by the pool during normal business hours 12–8 p.m. to register.

The cost for swimming lessons is $20 for those with a pool membership and $30 for those without a membership.

Please call the Gering Swimming Pool at 308-436-1876 for information on swimming lessons, pool passes and to book your private pool party.