Gering Public Schools examines childcare needs with survey

At a recent Legislative committee hearing, childcare experts from across the state testified that shortages and access problems plagued the childcare system before COVID-19. Since the pandemic started, some 63 child care facilities had closed permanently and over 200 were temporarily shut down across the state, according to the experts.
More than half of the child care facilities currently open told experts they would likely close without additional financial support.
That would mean less access to child care and fewer jobs for childcare workers in Nebraska.
It’s unclear how those realities of the state’s childcare system are reflected in Western Nebraska, but that’s what Gering Public Schools is hoping to uncover with a new survey.
“This first stage is really about identifying what the gaps are in Gering,” district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal told the Star-Herald.
Sibal added that this stage is also meant to start bridging gaps between childcare providers, the school district, and parents that stay home to take care of children.
The survey is a part of a partnership between Gering Public Schools and Community for Kids, a program under the nonprofit Nebraska Children and Families Foundation geared toward coordinating resources between school districts and childcare providers.
The program also provides technical support to school districts across the state.
Byron Olsen, director of student services at Gering Public Schools, inherited the partnership from his successor. He said he’s had a couple of meetings with the foundation as well as local providers throughout the year.
“They’re pretty excited about coming out to Western Nebraska because we’re the furthest one west,” Olsen said.
Ultimately, Gering Public Schools are looking to increase the capacity and access to childcare, and specifically reach a threshold where at least half of the districts three and four-year-olds are enrolled in the Gering Schools program, according to the district’s strategic plan. They want to reach that goal by 2024.
The Gering Community for Kids committee is also looking to hire a 32-hour a month part-time coordinator. That position would meet with stakeholders, like childcare providers and schools, and coordinate resources and collective goals.
Olsen said the position was still being finalized.
To fill out the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/GeringEarlyChildhood
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!