Gering Public Schools examines childcare needs with survey

At a recent Legislative committee hearing, childcare experts from across the state testified that shortages and access problems plagued the childcare system before COVID-19. Since the pandemic started, some 63 child care facilities had closed permanently and over 200 were temporarily shut down across the state, according to the experts.

More than half of the child care facilities currently open told experts they would likely close without additional financial support.

That would mean less access to child care and fewer jobs for childcare workers in Nebraska.

It’s unclear how those realities of the state’s childcare system are reflected in Western Nebraska, but that’s what Gering Public Schools is hoping to uncover with a new survey.

“This first stage is really about identifying what the gaps are in Gering,” district spokesperson Jennifer Sibal told the Star-Herald.

Sibal added that this stage is also meant to start bridging gaps between childcare providers, the school district, and parents that stay home to take care of children.