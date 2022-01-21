Gering teams come away with big wins over the Cardinals

In a Friday night matchup between the Gering Bulldogs and the Chadron Cardinals, both Bulldogs teams came away with big wins that they hope to use to turn their season around.
Coming into the girl’s matchup, the Bulldog girls were riding a three-game losing streak, but against the 10-5 Cardinals, the Lady Bulldogs came away with a 51-41 victory.
With this victory the Bulldogs come away with their first win of 2022.
“I don’t want to say this was a desperate win, but this was a good win. Defensively I thought our kids played really well, holding a team like Chadron to 14 points in the first half shows that we’re moving around and challenging every shot,” Gering coach Steve Land said.
The game started out as a low scoring defensive matchup with both teams bringing their A game on the defensive side of the ball. Even once both teams started scoring more, the players didn’t shy away from playing intense and physical.
“We got kids that love to play physical; I think our three bigs inside, (Anaveah Rios, Nickie Todd, Carleigh Pszanka) thrive on making it a physical contest. They did a good job of rebounding and boxing people out and I haven’t seen the stat sheet yet but I imagine we won the rebounding battle,” Land said.
Even with a win as meaningful as this one, the Bulldogs still believe they have room for improvement.
“Overall this was a much needed win, but we still need to execute better offensively,” Land said. “Give credit to Chadron; they switched it up on defense a lot, made it difficult for us and tried to keep us off guard. I think we read them better in the second half, but overall, we have to improve our offensive execution.”
Although the boy’s game was a much closer contest, the Bulldogs managed to outlast the Cardinals taking a one point victory 61-60.
The Gering boys won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 4 and Dec. 9, both games being against the Mitchell Tigers
“I thought intensity during the entire game was excellent and that was one of our keys going in was matching their intensity and physicality,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “They’re a big and strong team, and their athletic also, and we knew would have to match that.”
The offensive play was there for the Bulldog boys as well as seven different players put points on the board to contribute to the one point margin of victory.
“Offensively, I thought we did a great job of attacking the basket, getting to the free throw line and knocking them down. That has been a major area of concern for us lately, but we stepped up and made them,” Cotton said.
The Bulldogs see this high intensity late game win as a sort of landmark in their season as well.
“I’m not sure we win this game last year or even earlier this season. We have lost a lot of close games, but it has just made our guys tougher and work even harder, and it’s paying off. A win like this can really propel our season, but we have to stay grounded and get back to work tomorrow,” Cotton said.
Both Bulldogs teams will head across the bridge to play the Scottsbluff Bearcats on Jan. 22 with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game following.
Girls’ game
Chadron 5 9 15 12- 41
Gering 11 10 20 10 - 51
CHADRON
Makinley Fuller 8, Lanley Klemke 8, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Micaiah Fuller 4, Demi Ferguson 4, Sophia Wess 3, Macey Daniels 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Jaleigh McCartney 1, Jacey Garrett 1.
GERING
Nickie Todd 16, Syndee Winkler 9, Anaveah Rios 7,Carleigh Pszanka 8, Gabby Moreno 7, Neveah Hrasky 2.
Boys’ game
Chadron 12 19 14 15 - 60
Gering 19 13 9 20 - 61