Gering teams come away with big wins over the Cardinals

Even with a win as meaningful as this one, the Bulldogs still believe they have room for improvement.

“Overall this was a much needed win, but we still need to execute better offensively,” Land said. “Give credit to Chadron; they switched it up on defense a lot, made it difficult for us and tried to keep us off guard. I think we read them better in the second half, but overall, we have to improve our offensive execution.”

Although the boy’s game was a much closer contest, the Bulldogs managed to outlast the Cardinals taking a one point victory 61-60.

The Gering boys won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 4 and Dec. 9, both games being against the Mitchell Tigers

“I thought intensity during the entire game was excellent and that was one of our keys going in was matching their intensity and physicality,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said. “They’re a big and strong team, and their athletic also, and we knew would have to match that.”

The offensive play was there for the Bulldog boys as well as seven different players put points on the board to contribute to the one point margin of victory.