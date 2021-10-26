Gering's season ends at sub-districts against Sidney

The B-8 sub-district tournament started in Sidney on Tuesday where the host Red Raiders took on the Gering Bulldogs in the first match. Sidney ended Gering’s season in a hard-fought five set match 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25 and 15-12.
“Our girls played so hard tonight,” Gering head coach Amanda Cochran said. “They rallied and they swung, we just kept trying and fighting for every point all the way through so I’m very proud of them.”
The Bulldogs overcame an injury on the team and had to rearrange the lineup only a few days prior to this match.
“We had one player out with a concussion so we threw a new lineup in a couple days ago and off we ran,” Cochran said. “The girls did a great job.”
The first set saw Bulldogs miscommunication before they got into a rhythm, but the setback was enough for the Red Raiders to make a run and win the set 25-16.
Gering came out of the second set running as they went step for step with Sidney and even had multiple ties. Both teams would call timeouts to try to stop momentum, which was successful but the Bulldogs were able to just edge the Red Raiders 25-23.
“Sidney tipped a lot tonight and we needed to pick that up so we focused a lot on defense, getting those picked up and getting our girls shifted into the right spots,” Cochran said. “We also talked to our front row about swinging away. They just worked really hard all the way through.”
The third set started like the second, except this time, it was Sidney going on a quick 3-1 run to open it up. The ties would continue and after a Sidney timeout with Gering leading 13-12, the Red Raiders were too much for the Bulldogs.
“We talked about how easily they could have bellied up and they did,” Sidney head coach Julie Smith said. “They really came back and they finished, which was good because they had themselves back on the ropes, had a lot to overcome and they did it.”
Sidney won the set 25-20. During the timeouts in this set, Smith and the rest of the coaching staff talked to the team about playing their game and to have fun.
“We talked play smarter, not harder,” Smith said. “They sometimes get caught up in the negative side and forget to just play loose and have fun.”
Set four saw Gering go out to a 3-0 run on Sidney errors where the kills were too strong and went out of bounds.
Gering didn’t let up and won the set 25-13 on Sidney miscues. The Bulldogs were fighting for every point in order to keep their season alive and came up big during the second and fourth sets.
“Our middles made a big difference when they were swinging away, when they were up hitting a huge difference in that game,” Cochran said.
Set five saw Gering go out to a 5-2 lead before Sidney would come back to tie the set multiple times and after the tie at 12, the Red Raiders went out on a 3-0 run to finish out the match.
Even though this ended their season Cochran is proud of the growth she saw in her team this season. The Bulldogs finished the year 13-21.
“We have had huge growth through the course of the season,” she said. “I’m just super proud of them and that’s what we talked about in the locker room over summer camp until now.”
For Sidney, the season has been up and down the entire way, but has kept the same mentality throughout it all.
“This season has been interesting, lots of different dynamics that they’ve faced and I think they’ve stuck with it,” Smith said. “Our mantra has control what we can control and they really bought into that and came to finish.”
The Alliance Bulldogs and Scottsbluff Bearcats played the next match of the day and the winner would face Sidney in the final round.
“Between Alliance and Scottsbluff, they are both really scrappy and so we really need to hone in on finishing,” Smith said. “Don’t take anything for granted and play hard.”
The Bearcats were able to down the Bulldogs in four sets to advance to the final round of the B-8 sub-district, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22.
Megan Bewley finished the game with 21 digs, Ella Foote had three blocks, Jaliah Connelly with two aces and Foote, Connelly, Payton Burda and Paige Horne each had 13 kills.
Following the loss, Alliance is 19-16 while the win pushed Scottsbluff to a 17-19 record. The Bearcats will face the 20-14 Red Raiders on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.