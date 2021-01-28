GHS principal Rocky Schneider impacting young people's lives

When Rocky Schneider was young, he knew he wanted to coach and have an impact on young people’s lives.
A career in education has enabled him to have that role, and today he is in his second year as principal at Gering High School.
Born in North Platte, Schneider’s family moved to Colorado when he started at Overland High School in Aurora. From there, it was on to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
He chased his coaching dreams as head football coach and dean of students at Prairie View High School in Henderson, Colorado. After four years in those roles, Schneider hung up his whistle and became the assistant principal for the school.
Schneider spent another four years as principal in Brush, Colorado, before making the move to Gering.
“I loved that challenge of working with kids, just trying to get better,” Schneider said. “I really enjoyed the competition aspect of (coaching), working with young men to try to teach them about life through a game. Really, that’s what it’s about. I really liked the strategic part of it as well, coming up with game plans and how to hook kids and engage kids so you could try to get them to play at the highest level possible.”
Schneider’s wife, Shauna, who is a paraprofessional in the Gering schools, has family in the area, and the couple would return often to visit.
“We just fell in love with the area,” Schneider said. “We were constantly coming to the area so she could visit her parents. I was able to do the stuff I like, hunt and fish. I love this area. Every day when I drive to work, I’m very thankful for where I’m at.”
The Schneiders have four children ranging in age from 21 to a pair of kids who are currently students at Gering Junior High. Away from school, the family enjoys camping, hunting, hiking, anything outdoors.
“I dabble in fishing,” Schneider said. “I wouldn’t call myself a fisherman by any means, but I love to do it.”
Educators are faced with challenges every day, but Schneider said today it seems to be “COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.”
“It just seems like it doesn’t matter what decision you make, you’re going to upset somebody,” he said. “Either you’re doing too much, or you’re not doing enough. That’s huge right now.”
Even before COVID, Schneider said the school has been in competition with other schools for its enrollment. The student count has fluctuated, not decreasing by any large number from year to year, but over the course of time, those numbers add up.
“We’ve got to be a school for all kids,” he said. “Really, the success of our school depends on that. We need our students. We need our community members engaged, and we really want to be the place to be. The challenging part is to figure out how to do that. Bringing in the right programs, building the right programs, making sure what we have in the programs meets the most amount of kids.”
Schneider still interacts with students in the halls and has a student advisory board he works with. He said he enjoys the challenge he faces each day in school administration.
“I love getting up every morning, coming to work and being able to make a difference,” Schneider said. “I like the challenge of being in a leadership position. There’s not too many mornings I don’t come to work with butterflies in my stomach, and I like that. I like that challenge of trying to take an organization and trying to get everybody to move in the same direction and with the same goal.”
In education, Schneider said, there is no secret formula that will work for every student.
“Education is not a science, it’s just not,” he said. “It’s definitely an art. Depending on the kids you have, depending on the staff you have, there are going to be different strategies that need to be used. There are some good universal strategies, but when you implement those and how you implement those is always different depending on their strengths and the kids and students you have. ...
“There are a lot of different ways kids learn. There are different ways to motivate kids. There are a lot of ways you can turn kids away form wanting to learn.”
As he goes through each day, Schneider said his appreciation grows for the staff he works with and the students they teach.
“You hear the stories, whether it’s students or staff, and just the resiliency of some people, knowing what they’re going through,” he said. “In my role, you learn a lot about people that I didn’t get when I was in the classroom, when I was their colleague, or you didn’t get when you were coaching or even as dean of students or assistant principal. You find out what people are going through, and you’re like, ‘Wow. And you’re still here? Not only that, but you’re doing an amazing job in the classroom.’
“Then, when you hear some of the students’ stories and the things they’re facing, and you’re like, ‘Wow. And you’re here every day, and you’re doing well in class.’”