governors column Run on 07-17

Creating Opportunity for All Nebraskans

By Gov. Pete Ricketts

Over the past year, Nebraska has been enjoying rapid growth, creating lots of great-paying job opportunities here in the Good Life. We have the second lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.6%. That’s the lowest rate our state has seen since 1999. Right now, we have over 40,000 jobs available on the State of Nebraska’s jobs site: NEworks.nebraska.gov. These are some of the reasons why WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the #2 state in the U.S. to find a job.

As we grow Nebraska for the next generation, there are plenty of opportunities to take a great job and enjoy all the Good Life has to offer. Whether you’re just starting out or have lots of experience, you can find rewarding work. Every area of our state, rural and urban, has an unemployment rate below 3.0%. Whether you’re Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native American, or White—there’s opportunity for everyone here in the Cornhusker State.

To help people of all backgrounds make the most of the great opportunities we have to offer, we’re building better broadband infrastructure, investing in affordable housing, and making job opportunities at the State more accessible to everyone.