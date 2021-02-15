GPS Line of credit

EDUCATION
Gering takes out $1.5 million in credit for payroll
By JUSTIN GARCIA
Star-Herald
GERING — The Gering Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to take out a line of credit covering two months of operating expenses.
The line of credit, offered by Western States Bank, is the latest installment in a series of financial decisions, as the district grapples with a financial crisis brought on by an enrollment decline and stoked by COVID-19.
“We might have a month or two where we need to cover payroll,” GPS Business Manager Tim Meisner told the school board as he presented the resolution.
Meisner added that the money would be used on an as-needed basis.
“Unfortunately, in school finance, cash flow is not a steady flow,” BJ Peters said just before the board passed the resolution.
“I hate borrowing money,” board member Brent Holliday said. “We know this is a temporary thing.”
Earlier this month, the school board approved a voluntary severance package — sometimes referred to as voluntary layoffs — to allow older teachers to retire early with full benefits. School Board President BJ Peters told the Star-Herald at the time that the decision was meant to cut costs.
“This program — on a voluntary basis — now allows teachers to take a look at that. And it will allow us to maybe lower our total number of staff,” Peters said.
Peters emphasized that the program was voluntary. Repayment on the $1.5 million lines of credit, however, is not.
The line of credit itself is a commercial revolving line of credit, according to an offering letter from Western States Bank. That means the line of credit can be accessed as needed, like a credit card.
Gering Public Schools budget suffers from a revenue problem, according to Meisner and the district’s Interim Superintendent Gary Cooper.
GPS is the second-largest school district in the Panhandle. However, it has significantly less property tax revenue compared to Scottsbluff Public Schools, the area’s largest district.
“We’re what they call a property-poor district,” Cooper said. “(We’ve) got a lot of students, but not much property to provide the educational funding.”
Instead of depending on property tax to pay teachers and other expenses, Gering depends on state funding via the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act or TEEOSA. That money is based on student headcount. The more students who attend Gering schools, the more money they get from the state.
As enrollment in Gering Public Schools declined, so have state dollars. That put Gering in a difficult position even as the district sought to update its buildings and curriculum.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many school districts in Nebraska, Gering elected to hold class in-person. While officials have cited the benefit of face-to-face learning, it’s come at an increased cost especially when virus cases reach high levels in the community.
“It’s caught everybody off guard and our expenditures have increased,” Cooper said.
The virus forced Gering to purchase chemicals for disinfecting surfaces. The big budgetary hit came from sick leave and substitutes, Cooper said.