GPS Line of credit

“This program — on a voluntary basis — now allows teachers to take a look at that. And it will allow us to maybe lower our total number of staff,” Peters said.

Peters emphasized that the program was voluntary. Repayment on the $1.5 million lines of credit, however, is not.

The line of credit itself is a commercial revolving line of credit, according to an offering letter from Western States Bank. That means the line of credit can be accessed as needed, like a credit card.

Gering Public Schools budget suffers from a revenue problem, according to Meisner and the district’s Interim Superintendent Gary Cooper.

GPS is the second-largest school district in the Panhandle. However, it has significantly less property tax revenue compared to Scottsbluff Public Schools, the area’s largest district.

“We’re what they call a property-poor district,” Cooper said. “(We’ve) got a lot of students, but not much property to provide the educational funding.”