GPS meeting

GPS amends 2020-21 budget in special board meeting
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
The Gering Public Schools Board of Education met for a special meeting at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to discuss and approve a budget amendment regarding the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Funds and ESSERS Federal Funds.
Superintendent Nicole Regan told the board that it was found that payments were not properly set up for paying the principal and interest of the QCPUF bond, a limited tax building bond that was used for the Gering High School remodel.
Payments were scheduled to begin June 2021, but they were not budgeted for. Regan said it was corrected with the help of the Nebraska Department of Education, and the 2021-22 QCPUF budget had to be amended in order to make these payments.
“The previous adopted budget for 2021-2022 was not sufficient to cover the cost of this payment,” Regan said to the board. “So the district needs to amend the QCPUF budget, so payments may be made without this fund exceeding its adopted budget.”
The amount of $110,000 was allotted to the 2020-21 QCPUF in the amendment, which was approved by the school board unanimously.
The amendment also included a change to the general so that it included ESSERS I and part of ESSERS II funds, which were not known of at the time the 2020-21 budget was adopted, Regan said. The general fund was allotted $500,000 from these funds to address the district spend for the 2020-21 year, which would have been over budget otherwise.
“The district spend will exceed the budget due to unbudgeted spend for ESSERS I and a portion of ESSERS II,” Regan said. “We need to amend the general fund budget by the amount of 500,000, so these expenditures will not cause the district to go over budget.”
The Gering school board also approved a revision of the 2021-22 calendar which took off Dec. 20-21 as school dates, and changed May 24 to a half-day teacher work day. Regan said this was due to an oversight on the calendars, which did not allot compensatory hours for teachers in regard to parent/teacher conferences. This action item was also approved unanimously by the board.
The board took action on two more items. It approved its leadership goals for the 2021-22 year, which include analyzing achievement trends, developing a 10-year facility plan and looking at enrollment trends to build strategies to bring in students who reside in the district, among others.
It also approved an addendum to the “class cover substitute” section of the 2021-22 Negotiated Professional Agreement, which changed its compensation verbiage to better reflect the move from block scheduling to the eight-period classes. It now states that teachers who cover as a substitute for another teacher will be paid at the rate of 1/8, rather than 1/6, of a substitute teacher’s daily pay.
Curriculum and assessment director Kory Knight said this is mainly for teachers who cover a class period or two for another teacher who is a coach, or if a family emergency comes up.