Great Park Pursuit::1

How it works is the board selects around 20 different local, state and national park areas for people to visit. For each park on the list that a person or team visits, they are entered into a prize drawing. But there’s a catch — you have to follow the clues given on the website or mobile app to find a specific etching post at each park where you can make an impression and submit it as proof of your attendance.

You can either download a “park page” off the website and make a physical impression with a crayon, or you can use the mobile app to snap a photo of the post and send it in digitally. Stratman said the app was experiencing some compatibility issues with newer devices, but individuals can still upload photos through the website if they prefer the digital route.

Stratman said they began offering a digital way to participate just in 2017, and it skyrocketed their participation rates. Then last year, they had “record-breaking” success, and she attributed that to the pandemic.

“As sad as COVID was, I think it brought to light last year the need to get outside,” she said. “People realize the benefit of fresh air and public spaces and the value of the fact that parks create social equity for a community and are the foundation to building a community.”