Great Park Pursuit::1

Great Park Pursuit comes to Panhandle
Park scavenger hunt encourages citizens to get outdoors.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Star-Herald
If you haven’t been to Terry’s Lake recently, there may be something new down by the dock that wasn’t there before. The marker, which boasts a nature graphic on top, was placed there this spring as a part of the Great Park Pursuit, a state-wide scavenger hunt hosted by Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association and Nebraska Game and Parks.
The roughly five-month program began back in 2009 as an NeRPA initiative to get people back outside, Great Park Pursuit committee chairperson Tracy Stratman said.
“Around the early 2000s, there was a very large concern for the next generation with nature deficit disorder,” she said. “What that is is kids not getting outside, loss of play, and what that does when people don’t stay active — not just active, but an all-around healthy lifestyle.”
While brainstorming a solution, the NeRPA looked at what other states were doing to fight the looming threat of Nature Deficit Disorder. It happened that Vermont was doing a kind of park scavenger hunt, and NeRPA board members thought they’d give it a try.
“Fast forward 14 seasons later, we’re still here,” Stratman said. “Last year was our largest record-breaking year.”
How it works is the board selects around 20 different local, state and national park areas for people to visit. For each park on the list that a person or team visits, they are entered into a prize drawing. But there’s a catch — you have to follow the clues given on the website or mobile app to find a specific etching post at each park where you can make an impression and submit it as proof of your attendance.
You can either download a “park page” off the website and make a physical impression with a crayon, or you can use the mobile app to snap a photo of the post and send it in digitally. Stratman said the app was experiencing some compatibility issues with newer devices, but individuals can still upload photos through the website if they prefer the digital route.
Stratman said they began offering a digital way to participate just in 2017, and it skyrocketed their participation rates. Then last year, they had “record-breaking” success, and she attributed that to the pandemic.
“As sad as COVID was, I think it brought to light last year the need to get outside,” she said. “People realize the benefit of fresh air and public spaces and the value of the fact that parks create social equity for a community and are the foundation to building a community.”
Participants need to only visit one park to be entered into the contest, Stratman said, but the more parks that are visited, the better the chances are of winning and the better the prizes get, which include a GoPro camera, a 2022 Nebraska State Park Entry Permit, a grand prize of $1,500 worth of outdoor gear and more.
Participants also do not have to be from Nebraska to join in the fun. As of Wednesday, June 30, Stratman said 1,143 approved park visits have been submitted from five states: Florida, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and, of course, Nebraska.
The Panhandle has two parks on the list this year, Terry’s Lake in Terrytown and Walgren Lake State Recreation Area near Hay Spring. Stratman said they make sure to have sites across the entire state.
“The big thing is we span the entire state,” she said. “We try to hit every area: north, south, east and west — not just on I80 or the major corridors. And we try to hit all different levels of parks — local city, community, village park property to state parks to natural resource districts.”
The Great Park Pursuit, now in its 14th season, continues to come back year after year thanks to returning participants and to sponsors like Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, the latter having been a sponsor for nearly 10 years.
“I think what’s kept us going is the fact that people do realize that it’s not just (about) the next generation and the concern with Nature Deficit Disorder, but just having a well-balanced lifestyle, and how nature, parks, trails, all of that ties in to healthy living. Not just physical wellness, but mental wellness.”
For more information or to register to participate, visit negpp.org. The app is available for free in the app store. The program began May 1 and runs through Sept. 30. If sending in entries via snail mail, they must be postmarked by September 30 to be considered.