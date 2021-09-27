 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
great western donations
0 comments

great western donations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two check photos attached

Great Western Bank presented two donations on Thursday, Sept. 23, to local organizations. Larry Massie, representing 11 13 Ministries, received a $5,000 donation for the group, which aims to provide meals in its “By God’s Grace” mobile meals program. The funds were made possible by the bank’s Making Life Great grant.

A second organization, the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center, represented by Larry Massie, Kendra Feather and director Shanna Halstead also received $850 to aid in the mission of providing meals.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams
Local

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams

  • Updated

Divers with the Scottsbluff Fire Department recovered the body of Carl Kutschara, 58, who had been a resident of both Hay Springs and Chadron and been reported missing, at about 2 p.m. at the Chadron City Dams, south of Chadron.

Local church hosting art sale
Local

Local church hosting art sale

  • Updated

SCOTTSBLUFF — The First Presbyterian Church will host a two-day “How Great Thou Art” Art Sale at the West Nebraska Arts Center in support of l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News